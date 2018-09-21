Four reasons we won't miss Sam Newman. And one reason we will.

“So I will not be continuing,” Sam Newman began on Thursday night’s episode of The AFL Footy Show. “It’s opportune that I end my association with this show and the [Nine] Network, on the off chance that this is final show that we do.”

Channel 9 is yet to confirm whether the program, which is in the depths of a ratings slump, will return for a 26th year in 2019. And Newman – one of its founding members – has decided to abandon his quick-sinking ship.

With his last gasp, he spoke of his detractors: “The only thing I could say is [that] I’ve probably been the most criticised and traduced person in the media in Australia for, probably, two decades. I wouldn’t have it any other way, because you are what you are. I know who I am, and I know what I am.”

After the emotional monologue, supporters inundated social media with tributes to the former Geelong star. Colleagues praised him. Fans gushed. “An absolute TV genius,” a former producer tweeted. “Icons. Both Sam and The Footy Show,” added a viewer.

It’s true that 25 years is an impressive amount of time to hold down a single gig in Australia’s notoriously insular and fickle entertainment industry. And especially so when you’ve dragged a program that’s meant to celebrate football into headlines about racism, poisonous misogyny and the objectification of women.

See while thousands will miss Sam Newman, we will not. Here are just a few of the many reasons why.

1. He presumes his female critics want to sleep with him. [He is wrong. Very wrong.]

It was International Women’s Day 2017; a powerful day to celebrate women and a day to press for change at the height of the #metoo movement.