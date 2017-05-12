The AFL Footy Show pulled a stunt on Rebecca Maddern that left viewers reeling.

If there were still any doubts Rebecca Maddern has one of the toughest jobs on television, last night surely sent them packing for good.

The Footy Show co-host has been in the bad books with footy fans since suggesting the AFL do away with the homemade banners players run through onto the field.

“Don’t you think it’s maybe time we don’t have the banners?” Maddern asked the panel last Thursday.

“No, hear me out. Everything in the game has become very professional and to start the game we run through a bit of crepe paper that costs $2.50. It’s time we get rid of the banners.”

Now, one may well mount a passionate defence of the grassroots tradition but, for the most part, viewers chose to express their frustrations in 140 characters or less on Twitter, and a storm of angry tweets were flung in the 40-year-old's direction.

Fast forward a week and Maddern's still being relentlessly trolled online, she was accosted in the street and shredded on radio by former football great Tim Watson.

“I just had a week of walking in Sam Newman’s shoes with everybody hating you, now I know what you feel like week in, week out,” she said on the show last night.

But rather than pouring water on the fire threatening to engulf their colleague, the Channel 9 team stoked it by replaying the clip for their live studio audience who, once again, descended into boos and jeers.

.@rebeccamaddern9 has copped flack for her banner comments last week, so the cheersquads have kindly made her a personal one. #9AFLFootyShow pic.twitter.com/xbvC45ecIx — The AFL Footy Show (@AFLFootyShow) May 11, 2017

How fun's footy, guys? Yeah!

Anyway, after doubling down on their objections to her off the cuff remark, Craig Hutchison and Sam Newman refused to back her up as she tried in vain to argue her love for the cheer squads.