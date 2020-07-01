Rove McManus is one of the most recognisable faces on TV. He nearly chose a totally different career.

Lockdown restrictions over the last few months lead to some fairly unique human behaviours: We all hosted pub quizzes with our friends and family on Zoom and then mutually, silently, agreed to just... stop. Sourdough bread became a symbol of having your life together. And suddenly everyone was an artist.

The latter was the stay-at-home hobby of choice for Rove McManus, but it was not his first rodeo.

Rove is a familiar face to anyone who has watched Australian television. For years, the 46-year-old triple-Gold Logie winner would tell us to say "hi" to our mums for him on Rove Live, ﻿and he's also appeared on many other shows, such as The Project, Celebrity Name Game and Hughesy, We Have a Problem.

Rove will host Life Drawing Live on SBS. Post continues below video.

﻿

﻿

While we know him as the comedian and TV host who has interviewed some of the world's biggest names, Rove may not have made it to our screens at all if it wasn't for a choice during his university days.

Since he was a child, Rove had wanted to be an artist.

If you looked at his high school yearbook, where students' of the day shared their future ambitions, his career goal would read: "Actor/cartoonist".

"I was still sort of hedging my bets even then," Rove said in an interview with Mamamia. "But there wasn't really any avenue for me to do it."

He took a gap year after high school and then began studying a fine arts degree,

"I took a year off school and in that time I got into a fine arts course, which I did, and in the second year of that I started doing standup, and there I was with the fork in the road of which choice to make and off I went to perform."