South Sydney coach Anthony Seibold says people will soon be able to make up their mind on the sexting scandal that has embroiled Sam Burgess, claiming they had only heard one side of the story.

The NRL integrity unit’s probe into allegations lewd images were sent to a young woman from one of Burgess’ social media accounts are expected to conclude by Thursday despite reports of a setback.

An emotional Burgess addressed the scandal on Tuesday, repeatedly saying he would be “happy for the truth to come out” without going into specifics.

Seibold echoed Burgess’ thoughts after saluting his team’s resilience for overcoming the off-field distraction in their dramatic 13-12 semi-final win over St George Illawarra.

The allegations were made public on the eve of the Rabbitohs’ clash with the Dragons although the alleged incident occurred back in May.

“The public has only heard one side of the story,” Seibold told Sky Sports Radio.