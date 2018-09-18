"I've got a very strong wife": Sam Burgess addresses nude sexting scandal.

With AAP.

South Sydney superstar Sam Burgess has issued his first statement on the sexting scandal that has engulfed the club.

Burgess addressed reporters on Tuesday, saying he’s keen for the “truth to come out” about allegations lewd images were sent to a young woman after a match earlier this season.

“While the investigation is going on we’ve been told to publicly make no comment … I’m following the process,” Burgess said.

“I’m not going into the detail of anything.

“I’m happy for the truth to come out. That’s going to be my answer to the majority of your questions.

“Hopefully within 24 hours, 48 hours I think it should be resolved.”

According to The Daily Telegraph, Burgess was among a group of players who exposed themselves, without consent, to a 23-year-old woman in a series of video chats on May 26 – an exchange, the woman said, that left her feeling “violated and uncomfortable”.

While their faces are reportedly obscured, the woman claims the footage came from a verified Facebook account in Sam Burgess’ name.

Neither the Rabbitohs nor the NRL has confirmed the identity of the players pictured in the footage, but Burgess’ brother and South Sydney teammate, Tom Burgess, appeared to acknowledge that the 29-year-old had played some role in the scandal.