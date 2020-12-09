What My Salary Gets Me: A chronically ill 29-year-old on income protection.

My salary was $48,000 for a four-day week, but for the last two years my income protection has paid me $2,982 per month, equivalent to 75 per cent of my salary as per the policy. I used to live in a two-person apartment with a housemate, but after a year and a half and a further decline in my health, I had to move back home with my parents for additional support with everyday tasks.

Gratefully they don’t charge me board, as it’s not really the norm in Italian families! It is a huge blessing not to be financially stressed during a time of illness, because often the two go hand-in-hand. I was spending a lot on various medical appointments and treatments in the previous two years, but now that I have settled on a doctor and treatment plan (note: there is no cure for ME), my medical expenses are only the cost of my medications and I only see my doctor every three months.

Sunday – Day One

Sorry, dear reader, but today’s probably one of the most miserable days I’ve had all year. I’ve had my period for nearly three weeks straight (not normal, I know!) and I’m feeling miserable, in moderate pain and highly fatigued.

I spend most of the day in bed alternating between browsing online shopping and watching Big Little Lies season 2 on Binge (14-day free trial!).

My brother has sent me the link to the L’Oreal Friends and Family online sale, and I snap up four high-end fragrance gift sets for $156.40. They’ll make great gifts for an upcoming 30th and of course, Christmas. And I might keep one for myself! I notice later that I was charged an international transaction fee ($3.91 - WTF!) which wasn’t disclosed anywhere. Luckily, I’m with ING and the charge was immediately refunded.

I need some new clothes for summer as my weight has fluctuated a lot in recent years. It’s really important to me to have clothes I feel good in especially as I’m feeling a little bit down about my appearance after some weight gain.

I’ve never shopped on Missguided but they are having a half-price sale with an additional 15 per cent off for students. I can access the student discount from my old university email (hot tip: email is usually lifelong for alumni) and buy five dresses for $172, which included a $14.50 shipping fee.

I over-order because I expect to return some if they don’t fit well, so I pay with Paypal so I can get a refund on the cost of my return through their “Refunded Returns” policy. Paypal suggests a $1.00 donation to their featured charity, OzHarvest, which I add on. It’s my first time shopping on this site, which I’m aware is the epitome of fast fashion, but I can’t justify investing in ‘forever-pieces’ right now, as much as I’d love to be working towards having the perfect capsule collection wardrobe! It’s quite hard for me to walk/stand for very long and I don’t typically buy clothes in-store, so to live in an era of being able to buy stuff online and try it at home is really amazing!