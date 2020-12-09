What My Salary Gets Me: A chronically ill 29-year-old on income protection.

Mamamia’s What My Salary Gets Me series asks Australians to record a week in their financial lives. Kind of like a sex diary but with money. So not like a sex diary at all. We still find out the best-kept secrets though. We discover what women are really spending their hard-earned cash on. Nothing is too outrageous or too sacred. This week, a chronically ill 29-year-old on income protection shares her money diary.
Industry: Communications / Media
Age: 29
Income Protection: $38,000
Housing: Living with parents.
Regular expenses (monthly):
Rent/utilities: $0
Phone: $20 (Boost, prepaid)
Transport: $120 (Car related expenses)
Groceries: $60
Stan: $10
Amazon Prime: $7
Prescription medications: $125.05 (I get $56 back on one of my medications through private health insurance, which is why I took out the policy).
Health Insurance (extras): $37.50
Total:
Savings: $70,000
Debt: HECS, approx $60,000 (I fell ill before my salary met the repayment threshold)
Assets: Car, $8,000
My life is pretty far from the average 29-year old’s because about three years ago I fell ill with a virus and now live with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis (known as Chronic Fatigue Syndrome - the illness, not the symptom).