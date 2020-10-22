What My Salary Gets Me: A 36-year-old who lost her job due to COVID and is now on JobSeeker.

Debt: $200 (I have been very slowly trying to chip away at $10,000 debt which has been challenging)

Total: $3,122

Monday – Day One

I am usually pretty good at packing lunch and not eating out (kind of don't have a choice) so today is no different. After breakfast at home, I train it into work to start the day.

My coffee addiction can get the best of me at times and at $4.50 a pop, I should not have had two today.

At lunchtime, I went to the gym and then after work spent $60 on groceries. After a 6pm Tafe class from the comfort of my lounge and home-cooked salmon, I did a bit of online shopping and purchased a 10 pack reformer pilates package (which is a bargain really).

Daily total: $169.

Tuesday – Day Two

Early morning today to get to a gym class before work. Started the day feeling great, had my breakfast and lunch pre-packed. Oops, two coffees again (must stop this).

Usually, I would do something social after work, such as trivia, however, today I am straight home. Which I am grateful for as I am spending too much money. Also, it's rent day.

Daily Total: $509.

Wednesday – Day Three

Train. Gym. Work. Coffee (AND JUST ONE!).

Straight back home to my computer for Tafe. Proud of my low spending day.

Daily Total: $4.50.

Thursday – Day Four

Thought I would treat myself to a brow wax and tint. When did they get so pricey!

Forgot lunch, so I bought a salad and some Kombucha (and of course a coffee). I was stung with my phone bill today and topped up my Opal card on the way to netball. Good news is all my fitness training has been helping as I felt the fittest I have in a long time. I played two games.

Daily Total: $199.

Friday – Day Five

Usual day at work and the gym, including two coffees. This is the hardest day to not spend money. Just one drink after work turned into a bottle of wine, cocktails and dinner. Followed by post drinks at my friends home (my willpower is weak).

Daily Total: $85.

Saturday – Day Six

Started the morning at the gym, followed by my morning coffee. The afternoon was spent on a boat for a friend's birthday.

Sipping champagne under the harbour bridge and dancing for the first time in months! Definitely forgot I had a budget today (worth it).