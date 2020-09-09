What My Salary Gets Me: A 30-year-old on $65,000, living with two housemates.

Mamamia’s What My Salary Gets Me series asks Australians to record a week in their financial lives. Kind of like a sex diary but with money. So not like a sex diary at all. We still find out the best-kept secrets though. We discover what women are really spending their hard-earned cash on. Nothing is too outrageous or too sacred. This week, a 30-year-old who works in PR shares her money diary.
Age: 30
Job: PR
Income: $65,000 per year
Housing: I live in a shared house with two housemates. I have a slightly larger room and my share of the rent is $365 per week.
Regular expenses (monthly):
Rent: $1460
Health insurance: $125.60
Phone: $60
Gym: $120
Savings: $10,000
Assets: None
Netflix and Stan: $20
Monday – Day One
I've been working at home due to COVID but each day I treat myself to a cafe coffee - it gets me out of the house and, let's face it, tastes pretty damn good! I also grab a croissant for breakie as I'm yet to do my weekly food shop, $10.10.
I work from the dining table in the kitchen. Thankfully, both my housemates are back at their offices so we are not jostling for space. I have leftovers for lunch and make another mental note to go food shopping.
After work I do just that, spending $85 on groceries that will last me over a week. I make chicken tacos for dinner from the food shop, a double portion so lunch is sorted for tomorrow as well.
Daily total: $95.10