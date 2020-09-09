What My Salary Gets Me: A 30-year-old on $65,000, living with two housemates.

Tuesday – Day Two

I grab my morning coffee, $4.10, then head home for breakfast I make myself, yogurt and fruit.

I have meetings all day and before I know it, my boyfriend is picking me up to drive me to his - he's making dinner tonight - homemade burgers, yum!

We love a sneaky glass of wine normally but we decide to be good tonight. We drink water and watch Netflix together, before going to bed.

Daily total: $4.10

Wednesday – Day Three

My boyfriend drives me back in the morning and I get us both a coffee on the way, $8.20.

After a heavy dinner and a busy morning, I end up skipping breakie, and have soup and bread for lunch.

After work, I walk into the city to return a jacket that doesn't fit, but I end up buying jeans and a top instead, $100.

Dinner is made at home - mushroom and bacon pasta. My housemate offers me a glass of wine from the bottle she's just opened - why not!﻿

Daily total: $108.20

Thursday – Day Four

I get my cafe coffee, $4.10, then have a bowl of oats and a banana at home.

It's another busy day, so I grab leftover soup for lunch and sit at my frantically working until dinner time.

Leftover pasta, Netflix and bed.

Daily total: $4.10

Friday – Day Five

Normal work day - morning coffee $4.10 and lunch is a salad I make at home.

My boyfriend and I are going out this evening, so I book a table at my local pub, because COVID.

We meet there after work and share a bottle of wine, which I buy as he cooks dinner for me all the time, $27.

I also pay for the takeaway we order on the way home, $52 - ouch.

When we get in, we have another glass of wine each from a bottle I already had in the house, then go to bed.

Daily total: $83.10

Saturday – Day Six

I am desperate to get to the gym after a lazy week. My boyfriend walks me there, buying us both a coffee on the way. We stop in a bookshop but I resist buying anything. Boyfriend buys a book and I make a mental note to grab it off him as soon as he's done with it.

I work out, buy a protein shake on the way home, $5.

I make steak and veggies for dinner and just chill out in the evening.