What My Salary Gets Me: A 24-year-old affected by COVID-19, unemployed and living back at home.

Daily total: $120.

Wednesday – Day Three

On Wednesdays I see my personal trainer at the gym, which costs $60 for a 45-minute session. Today we work on injury recovery and strength. Afterwards, I do the midweek grocery shopping at ALDI for the family, $50.

Daily total: $110.

Thursday – Day Four

My fortnightly gym membership comes out of my account, $48 ($24 a week). As it's now Thursday and I'm craving social interaction, I head out to pub trivia. I treat myself to a pub meal for dinner, $15.

Daily total: $63.

Friday – Day Five

By the end of the (non) working week, I have watched a full season of some Netflix show and am too tired to do a full gym workout today. I do, however, find myself in the chair of a hair salon to give myself a refresh - think of it as therapy, $45.

Daily total: $45.

Saturday – Day Six

Pre-COVID I would 100 per cent be out with friends spending all my cash at some fancy bar charging $23 for a bizarre cocktail. But alas, our weekends are much more tame (on the liver and wallet) so a simple bottle of wine with the girls at someone’s home suffices - $20 (let’s be honest, it’s more like $10). We also grab takeout food for comfort, $15 for Thai.

Daily total: $35.

Sunday – Day Seven

By this point, I’m hiding my bank card from myself (... priceless). I go for a long walk with a friend and then catch up with my grandparents for dinner.

Daily total: $0.

Weekly total: $505.

Reflection:

This week I splurged a bit more than usual with my haircut and takeaway dinner, but it evens out over a month. I also recognise the value of treating myself kindly with things that I enjoy, plus focusing on my mental health during this really difficult time.

In the wise (and catchy) words of Katy Perry, “I’m thankful... baby I’m grateful” to receive economic relief during this time, as well as live at home. Finding new hobbies, including watercolour painting and knitting, as well as focusing on my health, have all assisted in making the most of this crazy year.

Feature image: Getty.