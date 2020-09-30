What My Salary Gets Me: A 24-year-old affected by COVID-19, unemployed and living back at home.

Mamamia’s What My Salary Gets Me series asks Australians to record a week in their financial lives. Kind of like a sex diary but with money. So not like a sex diary at all. We still find out the best-kept secrets though. We discover what women are really spending their hard-earned cash on. Nothing is too outrageous or too sacred. This week, a 24-year-old who is unemployed due to COVID.
Age: 24
Job: Unemployed due to COVID-19
Income: $28,500 per year (JobSeeker)
Housing: I live at home with my family and pay $50 board for groceries each week.
Regular expenses (monthly):
Board: $200
Gym: $96
Petrol: $200
Personal Trainer: $240
Psychologist: $200
Dietician: $200
When the pandemic set in, I was in the interview stage for a new role, which was then cancelled. Luckily, I qualify for JobSeeker payments and therefore receive $1100 a fortnight (or $550 a week).
Monday – Day One
At the beginning of each week, I go to the gym (got to start on a good note, right?) and then I have my fortnightly dietician appointment, $100. After my appointment, I put $50 worth of petrol in my car and grab sushi for lunch, $6.
Daily total: $156.
Tuesday – Day Two
Every second Tuesday is payment day for JobSeeker, so I am either frugal on my spending or I am the literal epitome of the money face emoji. Today, as the weather is nice, I go to the beach - parking and post-beach lunch, $20. In the evening I have my fortnightly psychologist appointment, $100.