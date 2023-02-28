'Did I really kiss her?' The 7 most unexpected moments from the SAG Awards.

We're well and truly in the thick of award show season.

Just weeks after the Grammys and the BAFTAs, our Instagram feeds are once again full of speeches and celebs in shimmery outfits.

On Monday (Australian time), all the biggest names rocked up to Los Angeles for the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild [SAG] Awards.

The 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once was the bigger winner of the night, taking home the award for Best Cast in a Motion Picture. The film's stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis also received recognition for their individual performances

Here are the seven biggest moments you missed from this year's SAG Awards.

1. Jamie Lee Curtis kissed Michelle Yeoh.

It's fair to say Jamie Lee Curtis was pretty stoked when she won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

After her name was read out, the 64-year-old turned and kissed her co-star, Michelle Yeoh, before going on stage to accept her award.