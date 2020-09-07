This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.



At the height of the late 1990s and the early 2000s, Brendan Fraser was one of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood.

The actor, who shot to fame with the 1997 comedy film George of the Jungle, was best known for his roles in The Mummy franchise, Crash, and Gods and Monsters.

But within just years of his career skyrocketing, the now 51-year-old appeared to largely fade away from the spotlight.

Video via Universal Pictures.

Fraser – the youngest of four boys – was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, to two Canadians.

As a child, Fraser moved around a lot, living in Switzerland, the Netherlands, California, Ottawa and Seattle, before graduating high school in 1990.

Although Fraser initially began acting at a small college in New York City after high school, he soon moved to Hollywood, where he decided to pursue a career in film.

By 1992, the actor had landed his first leading role in the comedy film Encino Man, which is now considered a cult classic.

In the following years, Fraser appeared in a number of small roles in films such as School Ties, The Scout, With Honors and Airheads.

But it was his leading role in the 1997 film George of the Jungle which would secure Fraser's "rising star" status.

Then, in 1999, came the adventure fantasy film The Mummy.

The film quickly became the actor's first major box office success, making $416 million from an $80 million budget.

Brendan Fraser in The Mummy franchise. Image: IMDb.