When Jamie Lee Curtis was three, her father left her mother for a 17-year-old.

Jamie Lee Curtis has always known fame.

As the second daughter of Hollywood icons, actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Curtis was surrounded by celebrity, wealth and status. But that's not to say everything was peachy.

When Curtis was three, her mother and father separated. It had been quite the shock to Curtis' mum Janet, who was away on a film project in 1962 when she received the news that her husband had filed for divorce.

But it was the reason that caused quite the stir among Hollywood circles, because Tony had left his wife for 17-year-old German actress Christine Kaufmann, whom he met while filming.

Curtis later reflected on the divorce, saying about her parents: "Janet suffered public embarrassment as Tony chose a 17-year-old replacement, a German actress with whom he was working, and she felt the slings and arrows of tabloid gossip and innuendo."

It was in fact a messy divorce, but once things were finalised on September 14, 1962, Janet married stockbroker Robert Brandt in Las Vegas. They remained married until her death in 2004. As for Tony, he married the German actress in 1963 – who at that point was now 18, and he was in his late 30s. The pair went on to have two children before divorcing in 1968, Tony passing away 2010.

Being a product of "a lot of divorces", Curtis said it was particularly tough. Throughout her childhood, she was raised by her mother and stepfather Robert Brandt, not seeing her dad Tony very much.

In an interview with Variety, she shared that her father had a difficult relationship with all his kids.

"There was a period of time where I was the only child that was talking to him," she said.