From a janitor to a Broadway star: where the stars of Sabrina the Teenage Witch are now.

If you didn’t watch Sabrina the Teenage Witch from 1996 to 2003, what were you even doing?

Based on the Archie Comics character, Sabrina Spellman, the show featured Melissa Joan Hart as the teen witch everyone wanted to be, and Nate Richert as her happy-go-lucky, and sometimes simple boyfriend, Harvey Kinkle.

It was the show that featured superstar guests like Britney Spears, *NSYNC, the Backstreet Boys and Usher, and taught us how to take our school yard bullies on head on.

Here, we take a deep dive into where our favourite characters are now.

Melissa Joan Hart: Sabrina Spellman

Hands up if you’re a millennial who desperately wanted to be Sabrina Spellman?

Not only did Melissa Joan Hart play the coolest character on TV, but she was also best friends with Britney Spears IRL. Win and win.

In 2003, just a few months after filming wrapped for the final time, Melissa, 47, married her long-time love Mark Wilkerson.

The pair have three sons, Mason, 17, Braydon, 15, and Tucker, 10. In between popping out her boys, she managed to compete on the 2009 season of Dancing With the Stars and star in the sitcom Melissa & Joey. Then there were all the Christmas films she starred in, too.