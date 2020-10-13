Business before family: 4 marriages, 6 children, and the complicated life of Rupert Murdoch.

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has launched a petition calling for a royal commission into NewsCorp's dominance of Australian Media.

Rudd argues Rupert Murdoch's Australian media empire is used to "attack opponents in business and politics by blending editorial opinion with news reporting," intimidating those with contrary views into silence. "These facts chill free speech and undermine public debate," the petition states.

In a social media video announcing the petition, Rudd said "Murdoch has become a cancer, an arrogant cancer, on our democracy".

He said Murdoch owned 70 per cent of Australia's print media, including virtually all Queensland newspapers.

"Murdoch has viciously campaigned in support of one side of politics, the Liberal National party, and viciously campaigned against the Australian Labor party," Rudd said.

"There's no such thing as a level playing field anymore."

It's the latest in a strange year for the Murdoch family, which has seen documentary The Rise Of The Murdoch Dynasty tell the story of Rupert Murdoch's influence on world events like Brexit and Trump's election. This year, too, James Murdoch left the company after publicly criticising its views on issues like climate change.

But who are the Murdochs? What's the story behind the best-known, most powerful media dynasty in the world?

Rupert Murdoch.

Rupert Murdoch's name is synonymous with media around the world. His company NewsCorp owns major Australian media including The Australian, The Daily Telegraph, Foxtel and Sky News, plus UK papers The Sun and The Times, and US publications including the New York Post and The Wall Street Journal.

And then there's his other company, Fox Corporation, responsible for the Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Sports and yes, Fox News.

Basically, Murdoch media is hard to avoid.

Rupert Murdoch himself is now 89, and still serving as executive chairman of News Corp and chairman of Fox Corporation.

According to Forbes, his 2020 net worth is more than AU$20 billion, making him the 68th richest person in the world.

He has been married four times, and has six children.

At age 21, Rupert inherited a small regional newspaper following his father's death in 1952.

In 1956 Rupert married Patricia Booker, a former shop assistant and flight attendant from Melbourne. They had one daughter, Prudence, in 1958, and divorced in 1967.