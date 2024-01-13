Why you should run your marriage like a divorce.

Like so many marriages, Meghan McTavish's was crippled by arguments about domestic labour.

So much so, that it was slowly killing the respect they once had for one another.

"He felt nagged. I felt like a nag. I felt like I didn't get a break to be me, and I would feel so weird that my husband never felt guilty about going to play golf on the weekend when I could see things needed to be done."

It's not because he's a bad person though, says McTavish. In fact, she says he's a wonderful and engaged dad for whom she has an enormous amount of respect – now.

"Like a lot of women, I was just conditioned to put my self-care aside in order to look after the house and it's not my ex-husband's fault that conditioning happened. It was just very deeply ingrained."

So, she proposed an idea. One that might seem controversial to some, but is actually really simple, and just makes sense – run the marriage like a (happy) divorce.

While her marriage didn't survive – for a range of reasons – implementing this change helped repair the damage to their mutual respect, which McTavish says was worth its weight in gold. This is because the second best thing after a happy marriage, is a happy divorce.