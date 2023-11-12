Want a better marriage? Treat it like a start-up.

When it comes to understanding what makes a marriage successful, social pundits are always coming up with new ways of defining the secret sauce to a lifelong happy partnership. Enter Arthur C. Brooks, a happiness researcher from Harvard who recently put pen to paper for The Atlantic to introduce a rather intriguing theory.

He suggests some marriages are more successful than others because the partners treat their union like a brand new endeavour, rather than a combining of two separate entities. Basically, a start-up instead of a merger.

Now if you're like me and the business world is about as foreign as a Northern Icelandic dialect, then you might also be scratching your head as to what parallels could be drawn between corporate-speak and marriage. To start off with let’s get clear on what start-ups and mergers are and how they’re used as analogies in relation to marriage.

A start-up is a new product that is being brought to the market and a merger is when two established entities join together to form one business.

So are we expected to whip out a blazer and fire off some spreadsheets to perfect our marriages? Not exactly.

