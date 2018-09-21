Everything you need to know about the man walking Princess Eugenie down the aisle.

For everything Princess Eugenie and the Royal Wedding in one convenient place, visit our Royal Wedding hub.
There are a myriad of things about Eugenie’s upcoming wedding that are completely different from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ceremony in May.
For example, the event of 1200 people will not bel televised and will be completely plastic-free. But there is one detail that will be completely traditional, and that is the man who will be walking Princess Eugenie down the aisle.
Princess Eugenie’s father is Prince Andrew, also known as the Duke of York.
He is Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s third child, making him seventh in line to the throne.
According to the Duke of York’s official website, his official engagements as a royal are focused on education, skills, entrepreneurship and the area of science, technology and engineering.
The 58-year-old was married to the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, who is colloquially known as Fergie.
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank would like to invite members of the public to join their wedding on 12th October, 2018, to attend inside the Precincts of Windsor Castle. Members of the public who would like to attend can fill in an application form (for more information see the link in our bio on our profile page). 1,200 members of the public will be able to view the arrival of the congregation and Members of the Royal Family, listen to a live broadcast of the Marriage Service and watch the start of the procession as the couple depart at the end of the Wedding ceremony.
