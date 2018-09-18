The rumour about why UK television stations don't want to air Princess Eugenie's wedding.

It might seem odd to feel sorry for a person who’s been born into Royalty yet has precisely zero chance of ever having to do any actual ruling.

But here we are.

Just four months after her cousin, Prince Harry, married a Hollywood actress in front of a global television audience of more than two billion, Princess Eugenie‘s nuptials have been unceremoniously snubbed by Britain’s biggest broadcaster.

According to The Mail on Sunday, the BBC has declined to air the 28-year-old’s nuptials due to predicted low ratings.

The paper quoted a source who claimed that the Princess’ father, Prince Andrew, attempted to broker a deal with the national broadcaster but was ultimately rejected.

“The BBC was approached because they have a special relationship with Buckingham Palace and a formula that works,” the source reportedly said.

“But they turned it down because they don’t think enough people will tune in and that there isn’t enough support for the [York family].”

Video by Mamamia

While the network has not commented on the reason for the snub, it has confirmed it will be airing select news clips of the October 12 event.

“There will be news coverage of the wedding across our services,” a spokesperson told Express UK.

Sky will do the same.

It’s not yet certain if another network will swoop in and pick up the broadcast, or if Royal watchers will be left in the dark. Either way, according to The Mail‘s source, the Royals ain’t happy.