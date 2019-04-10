Exactly what life will be like for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby boy.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

The royal baby will live a life of forgotten royalty.

Seventh in line to the throne, the child of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be thrust into the spotlight in the same way as his cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been.

To draw an equivalent, this child will live a life similar to that of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

They will be royal enough to be important, but normal enough to have freedom.

What will the royal baby’s title be?

Unless the Queen steps in, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby will not be a prince.

This is because of a very ancient rule made by King George V in 1917, there are limited titles in the royal family.

Therefore, the first son of Harry and Meghan’s will become the Earl of Dumbarton – one of the subsidiary titles Harry received from the Queen on the morning of his wedding.

If they are to have a daughter in the future, they would become Lady (first name) Mountbatten-Windsor, and any subsequent sons would be Lord (first name) Mountbatten-Windsor.

This logic also applied to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who without the Queen’s blessing would be a lady and a lord respectively.