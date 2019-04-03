Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch their own Instagram account, ahead of royal birth.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have set up their own official Instagram account.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan, who are expecting a baby this month, said @SussexRoyal would be used to share the work that drives them, and important announcements.

Their first post is a series of pictures from their last few months.

We cannot get enough, and can only assume this is where we will first catch a glimpse of the newest member of their family.

Meghan used to be a prolific Instagrammer, but she deleted her account after becoming engaged to Prince Harry. She also shut down her popular blog The Tig.

Royal family members aren’t allowed to have personal social media accounts, unless they’re non-working royals – like Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie).

Meghan and Harry used to share an account with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, @KensingtonRoyal, which has more than 7 million followers.