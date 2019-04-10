Inside the $18,000 per night hotel where Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had their babymoon.

To catch up on all things royal family, including Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you covered.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (Megs and Haz to us) recently enjoyed a four-day stay at Heckfield Place, a five-star hotel in Hampshire, reports The Sun‘s royal correspondent, Emily Andrews.

Considering Meghan is reportedly very close to the end of her pregnancy, we’re calling this little sojourn what it is: a babymoon.

Heckfield Place is a restored Georgian mansion, and has everything that the term entails: gardens, a spa, organic farms for a “farm to table” restaurant, and its own damn forest.

Well. That sounds…nice.

#harryandmeghan enjoyed a romantic four-day babymoon in a luxury five-star hotel while they waited for Frogmore Cottage to be completed. They moved in today, but the couple enjoyed R&R at amazing Heckfield Place in Hampshire, with country walks & open fires. pic.twitter.com/u722i5gl2O