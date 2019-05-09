Search
Just a bunch of photos of the 22 royal babies born in the past 20 years.

When it comes to royal babies, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis tend to get all the attention.

And we get it. They’re adorable, they’re closer in line to the British throne, and they’re in the public eye a lot.

But in honour of the upcoming child of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, we thought we’d shed some light on the other additions to the royal family in the past 20 years.

These lesser known members of the royal family are much more likely to stay out of the spotlight. For example, you’re more likely to see their faces in the background at a major royal wedding or standing with the Queen at the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 8, and not in a news headline or making the front page of a gossip magazine.

Either way, allow us to jog your memory…

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor – May 6, 2019

Prince Louis – April 23, 2018.

Parents: Duchess Catherine and Prince William.

Fifth in line to the British throne.

Princess Charlotte – May 2, 2015.

Parents: Duchess Catherine and Prince William.

Fourth in line to the British throne.

princess charlotte role
Princess Charlotte has got the royal wave sorted. Image: Getty.

Mia Tindall - January 17, 2014.

Parents: Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall.

18th in line to the British throne.

Zara Tindall and her daughter Mia in 2017. Image: Getty.
Prince George - July 22, 2013.

Parents: Duchess Catherine and Prince William.

Fifth in line to the British throne.

Lena Tindall - June 18, 2018.

Parents: Zara Tindall. and Mike Tindall.

19th in line to the British throne.

royal babies pictures
The Tindall family with their latest addition at this year's Gatcombe Horse Trials. Image: Getty.
Isabella Alexandra May - January 16, 2016.

Parents: Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor.

Not in line to the British throne.

royal babies pictures
Image: Hello! UK

Louis Arthur Nicholas Felix Windsor - May 27, 2014.

Parents: Lord Nicholas Windsor and Lady Nicholas Windsor (born Paola Louise Marica Doimi de Lupis).

Not in line to the British throne.

royal babies pictures
A four-year-old Louis arrives to the Queen's 2018 Christmas lunch with his parents. Image: Getty.
Maud Elizabeth Daphne Marina - August 15, 2013.

Parents: Sophie Winkleman and Lord Frederick Windsor.

Not in line to the British throne.

royal babies pictures
Five-year-old Maud arrives with her family at Christmas lunch with the Queen at Buckingham Palace. Image: Getty.

Rufus Frederick Montagu Gilman - November 2, 2012.

Parents:  Lady Rose Gilman and George Gilman.

Not in line to the British throne.

Tāne Mahuta Lewis - May 25, 2012.

Parents: Lady Davina Lewis and Gary Lewis (divorced).

Not in line to the British throne.

Isla Phillips - March 29, 2012.

Parents: Autumn Phillips and Peter Phillips.

16th in line to the British throne.

Isla Phillips with her father Peter Phillips at the 2009 Gatcombe Horse Trials. Image: Getty.
Savannah Phillips - December 29, 2010.

Parents: Autumn Phillips and Peter Phillips.

15th in line to the British throne.

royal babies pictures
Savannah Phillips with younger cousin Mia Tindall at the 2019 Gatcombe Horse Trials. Image: Getty.

Lady Cosima Rose Alexandra Windsor - May 20, 2010.

Parents: Claire Booth and Alexander Windsor, Earl of Ulster.

29th in line to the British throne.

Senna Kowhai Lewis - June 22, 2010.

Parents: Lady Davina Lewis and Gary Lewis (divorced).

Not in line to the British throne.

royal babies pictures
Gary Lewis and Lady Davina Lewis attends the 2012 Gatcombe Horse Trials with Senna. Image: Getty.
Lyla Beatrix Christabel Gilman - May 30, 2010.

Parents: Lady Rose Gilman and George Gilman.

Not in line to the British throne.

royal babies pictures
Lady Rose Gilman is seen driving to the Queen's 2018 Christmas lunch with her daughter. Image: Getty.

Leopold Ernest Augustus Guelph Windsor - September 8, 2009.

Parents: Lady Nicholas Windsor (born Paola Louise Marica Doimi de Lupis) and Lord Nicholas Windsor.

Not in line to the British throne.

royal babies pictures
Leopold Windsor with Lord and Lady Nicholas Windsor at the 2011 wedding of the Prince and Princess of Prussia. Image: Getty.
James, Viscount Severn - December 17, 2007.

Parents: Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

11th in line to the British throne.

royal babies pictures
Viscount Severn attends the Royal Family's annual Christmas Day Service in 2018 with his parents and sister. Image: Getty

Albert Louis Philip Edward Windsor - September 22, 2007.

Parents: Lady Nicholas Windsor (born Paola Louise Marica Doimi de Lupis) and Lord Nicholas Windsor.

Not in line to the British throne.

royal babies pictures
Albert Windsor with Lady Nicholas Windsor in 2008. Image: Getty.
Xan Richard Anders Windsor, Lord Culloden  - March 12, 2007.

Parents: Claire Booth and Major Alexander Patrick Gregers Richard Windsor, Earl of Ulster.

Not in line to the British throne.

Estella Olga Elizabeth Taylor - December 21, 2004.

Parents: Lady Helen Taylor and Timothy Verner Taylor.

Not in line to the British throne.

royal babies pictures
Duchess Catherine speaks to Estelle during the 2014 Trooping the Colour. Image: Getty.

Lady Louise Windsor - November 8, 2003.

Parents: Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.

12th in line to the British throne.

royal babies pictures
Lady Louise Windsor also attending the Royal Family's 2018 annual Christmas Day Service with her family. Image: Getty

Eloise Olivia Katherine Taylor - March 2, 2003.

Parents: Lady Helen Taylor and Timothy Verner Taylor.

Not in line to the British throne.

royal babies pictures
A two-year-old Eloise with Lady Helen Taylor at a party for the Clic Sargent Cancer Care Charity in 2005. Image: Getty.

How many of these royals did you recognise? Tell us in a comment below.

