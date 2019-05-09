Just a bunch of photos of the 22 royal babies born in the past 20 years.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

When it comes to royal babies, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis tend to get all the attention.

And we get it. They’re adorable, they’re closer in line to the British throne, and they’re in the public eye a lot.

But in honour of the upcoming child of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, we thought we’d shed some light on the other additions to the royal family in the past 20 years.

These lesser known members of the royal family are much more likely to stay out of the spotlight. For example, you’re more likely to see their faces in the background at a major royal wedding or standing with the Queen at the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 8, and not in a news headline or making the front page of a gossip magazine.

Either way, allow us to jog your memory…

Royal kids are just like normal kids… Here’s proof.