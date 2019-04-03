Midwives and maternity leave: Exactly what it's like to give birth when you're a royal.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Right now, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is likely reclining in a comfy lounge chair (or bouncing on an exercise ball) getting ready for the anticipated arrival of the royal baby.

That’s right, Meghan is on maternity leave, which got us wondering… what does mat leave and the birth of a baby look like when you’re a royal?

To find out the details, we spoke to royal biographers, journalists and etiquette experts who have a pretty good idea exactly what life is about to be like for Meghan Markle, as well as what we can expect to see from her when she goes back to work.

Meghan Markle’s maternity leave.

Maternity leave looks different for every expectant mother. Some choose to work right up until their waters break, others give themselves a long lead up to get everything sorted. But what about when your job is being royal? What does maternity look like then?

Well, Myka Miers, the expert etiquette behind Beaumont Etiquette, reckons Meghan’s mat leave experience is probably quite similar to a lot of women’s. Again, minus the whole royalty thing.

“I think people would be very surprised to learn that it’s very similar to what you’d be doing at home right now if you were on maternity leave,” Miers told Mamamia’s Claire Murphy.

“Relax, nest, make sure she has everything for the baby, it’s her time to really spoil herself – she’s probably doing a lot of yoga – just doing things like any other mum would do. She has no responsibilities as a senior member of the royal family, so [right now] there are no things she must do or places she must be.”

The last time we saw Meghan, who is due to give birth any day now, publicly at an official royal engagement was in mid-March at a memorial for the victims of the Christchurch terror attack, and at a Commonwealth Day service a week before that, which suggests Meghan’s mat leave is well underway.

