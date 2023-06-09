"I look forward to escaping!" Roxy Jacenko doesn't want to be famous anymore.

Roxy Jacenko is giving up her exclusive postcode in Sydney's most affluent suburb for an unexpected pivot.The powerhouse PR titan has confirmed she's moving to Singapore.

Jacenko just sold her family's $16 million Vaucluse mansion ahead of the big move in July. The relocation will see the former Sweaty Betty director reunite with her husband and mining magnate heir, Oliver Curtis, who currently works in Singapore.

Mamamia spoke to the 43-year-old, and she said the chance to be unrecognisable in another country was a draw card. "I certainly don’t think I am famous here, maybe just ‘That Girl’ so going to Singapore and not worrying about what people think about myself, and my family for that matter, is appealing."

The SAS Australia contestant went on to detail times when she's been recognised and people were surprised how "really nice" she was despite how she's sometimes portrayed in the media. "People are always first to judge someone's character or give commentary without any fact which I look forward to escaping! I don’t want to ever hear the line 'like her or loathe her'… know me THEN make a call!"

Quick! Listen to this episode of The Spill. Post continues after podcast.





Despite growing tired of skewed perceptions of her, she doesn't blame Australia's media landscape for it. "I am the first to admit that it was the support of the Australian media which assisted in taking my career to the level I reached prior to closing [Sweaty Betty]," she said.

"Whilst there were stories that at times were ‘below the belt’ regarding my cancer diagnosis which were very upsetting, there were so many that were supportive and propelled me into a space... you take the good with the bad and you learn to think of the negative as tomorrow's fish and chips wrapper."