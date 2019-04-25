"Capricorns need not apply." Christine was rejected from a house because of her star sign.

When Christine recently inquired about a sharehouse, she couldn’t have ever conceived she’d be rejected on the basis of her… star sign.

Yes, that’s now apparently a thing.

For one particular household in Portland, US, there runs a deep aversion to Capricorns. Because they’re a Virgo/Gemini home, and of course they are.

In a viral post shared on Twitter by Riley Owen with the caption “astrology queers in this town are out of control”, the message to Christine read: “My concern is that you’re a Capricorn. Our main goal is to keep things egalitarian, without anyone being ‘in charge’ or domming the household.”

Look, I’ve never heard the phrase “domming the household” before but I’ll now use it to annoy everyone in my life.

Fuckin astrology queers in this town are out of control, y’all pic.twitter.com/rt6DZtfSkt — Riley Owen???????? (@b0ytits) April 21, 2019

The message continued: “I love Capricorns, but I don’t think I could live with one,” before ending with, “this Virgo/Gemini house is a special place where soft mutable signs get to run free untethered by cardinal authorities.”