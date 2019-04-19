Fresh from April 19’s rather… terse ‘pink full moon,’ Taurus season is here to cool the vibrant and chaotic energy of Aries season, and remind us all to slow down and smell the roses.

Sydney-based astrologer Pia Lehmann of Soul Scapes describes those who were born under the Taurus star sign as loyal, practical, strong-willed, with a love of luxury and beauty, and says all signs will feel this energy from the dates of April 20 to May 20.

“Things will go from a fiery, go-go-go sort of energy to a much more calmer state,” she told Mamamia.

To get all the details, we asked Pia to give us a complete rundown of what we can expect from the next 30 days. This is what she had to say.

What can we expect from Taurus season?

If Aries season was all about setting goals and creating energy, motivation and opportunity for yourself, then Taurus season is about giving yourself a break and lingering and luxuriating in the moment.

“Taurus is about taking it slow and steady and enjoying nature, art and your surroundings. Anything that’s got to do with beauty,” says Pia.

via GIPHY

For some this could look like spending time enjoying a meal with friends, amping up your self care routine or enjoying some art, however, Pia says Taurus season could also give you the kick to finally put that DIY idea into practice.

“Taurus season is a time to focus on practicality – gardening, or putting things into order. It’s time to put your ideas into practice,” says Pia.

me thinking of all the ways i’m gonna spoil myself during taurus season pic.twitter.com/SWgASibaF2 — kayla (@kaylaagarvey) April 16, 2019

And while this all sounds all fine and dandy, there are a few astrological interruptions set to cause cosmic mischief.

Don’t say we didn’t warn you.

What should I be wary of during Taurus season?

Explaining the ‘other’ side to Taurus season, Pia blames the rift on the fact that Uranus is moving into the house of Taurus. If you don’t speak fluent astrology, just know that this is bad.

According to Pia, this could bring up issues surrounding your finances and increase the chances of technological glitches. Or both.

“Be particularly wary of finances on the internet, banking, booking,” warns Pia.