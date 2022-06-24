America has overturned Roe v Wade. Millions of women will now lose the constitutional right to an abortion.

Friday's ruling authored by Alito largely tracked his leaked draft.

"The Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and no such right is implicitly protected by any constitutional provision," Alito wrote in the ruling.

Roe v Wade recognised that the right to personal privacy under the US Constitution protects a woman's ability to terminate her pregnancy.

The Supreme Court in a 1992 ruling called Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v Casey reaffirmed abortion rights and prohibited laws imposing an "undue burden" on abortion access.

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division," Alito added.

By erasing abortion as a constitutional right, the ruling restores the ability of states to pass laws prohibiting it.

Twenty-six states are seen as either certain or likely now to ban abortion.

Mississippi is among 13 states already with so-called trigger laws designed to ban abortion if Roe v Wade were to be overturned.

The court's three progressive justices - Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan - issued a jointly authored dissent.

"Whatever the exact scope of the coming laws, one result of today's decision is certain: the curtailment of women's rights, and of their status as free and equal citizens," they wrote.

As a result of Friday's ruling, "from the very moment of fertilisation, a woman has no rights to speak of. A state can force her to bring a pregnancy to term, even at the steepest personal and familial costs," the three justices added.

Mississippi's law had been blocked by lower courts as a violation of Supreme Court precedent on abortion rights.

Abortion is likely to remain legal in Democrat-led states.

More than a dozen states currently have laws protecting abortion rights.

Numerous Republican-led states have passed various abortion restrictions in defiance of the Roe precedent in recent years.