Robyn Lawley's face makes her millions. Here's why she won't get rid of her new scars.

Robyn Lawley’s face literally makes her millions.

The 29-year-old Aussie supermodel based in New York has appeared on the cover of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Glamour, Marie Claire and Elle, featured as the face of high end brands like Ralph Lauren, and built her own successful swimwear brand.

Oh, and she just casually single-handedly created a space in the modelling industry for women who aren’t a size six, being ‘the first plus-size model’ (their words, not ours or hers) to grace covers and lead global advertising campaigns.

Then, earlier this year, Robyn had an accident.

A seizure on her staircase saw the mum-of-one fall from over two metres, face first. She needed multiple stitches across her face, and also lost a tooth.

It was kind of ironic considering her profession, Robyn wrote in an Instagram post sharing her recovery in August.

The incident left its mark. More accurately, two marks – a “lightening bolt” shaped scar on her forehead just below her hairline and a smaller scar on her chin.

When your livelihood is dependant on your appearance, it’d be understandable to want to have nothing to do with those scars. In 2018, laser treatments can erase scars like Robyn’s, as if they were never there.

But there’s a reason Robyn has chosen not to have them cosmetically removed, even though some headlines have called them ‘horrific’.

“It’s always hard when you have a facial injury, and it definitely wasn’t an overnight ‘I feel great about my scars’ thing, I had active stitches in my head and I lost a tooth, it was really hard. But hearing so many other girls reach out to me with similar stories about their lupus, that helped me recover,” she told Mamamia.