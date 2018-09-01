We just saw a real human lip on Instagram and let's just say there's a stark difference.

Fact: We all have lips.

Sometimes they’re dry, or thin, or the bottom one is fuller than the top one.

Others have small, fluffy baby hairs growing around the lip line, and/or thicker, darker hairs on their upper lip.

But you wouldn’t know it scrolling through Instagram. Not with FaceTune, Afterlight, VSCO or any number of the photo editing apps that blur out any perceived imperfections.

That’s why it’s really quite brilliant that cosmetics brand MAC reposted a photo of a real human pair of lips wearing lipstick, complete with upper lip hairs.

A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on Aug 30, 2018 at 3:00pm PDT

The image was originally shared in July by Toronto makeup artist Matthew King and shows a model wearing the Chestnut Lip Pencil ($30) and a limited edition Try Again Lipstick.

It wasn’t until MAC requested to regram the image that it gained traction – at the time of publishing, the post has over 125,000 likes and 1,000 comments.

Some of those comments include criticisms of the model’s facial hair being left in.

“She needs to do her upper lip… Those hair on upper lips, demand to be plucked… That stash tho… They couldn’t Photoshop her whiskers out?” some of the comments read.

Thankfully, the positive comments (and guenuine interest in the lipstick) outweighed the negative ones.