Robert Trump, the younger brother of the US President Donald Trump, has passed away at the age of 71.

He died on Saturday night in a New York hospital, one day after the president made a visit to see him on Friday. The cause of Robert Trump's death has not yet been released by authorities.

"It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace," Donald Trump said in a statement.

Donald Trump hugs his brother Robert Trump after delivering his acceptance speech in New York on November 9, 2016.

Robert Trump, who was two years younger than the president, was a business executive and real estate developer.

After visiting his brother on Friday, Trump went to his golf club at Bedminster, New Jersey, for the weekend.

Donald Trump once described his younger brother Robert as “much quieter and easygoing than I am,” and “the only guy in my life whom I ever call ‘honey.’”

The president is expected to attend the funeral, an aide said.

