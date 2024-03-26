Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are officially parents.

It's official: Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are parents.

The couple were photographed strolling through a park in Los Angeles with a pink pram in tow, seemingly confirming the news.

The notoriously private pair are yet to announce the news publicly, and Waterhouse hasn't posted on Instagram in almost a month.

The exciting news comes after the British actress and musician announced she was expecting back in November, during a performance at the Corona Festival in Mexico.

"I'm wearing something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she told the audience, as she pointed towards her baby bump.

"I'm not sure if it's working."