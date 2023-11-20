Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse are having a Twilight baby.

Prepare for some truly baffling dad content to be hitting your timelines shortly, as it's been confirmed that rogue celebrity Robert Pattison is going to be a father.

The Twilight star's partner of over five years, singer/actor Suki Waterhouse, confirmed the happy news during a performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico.

"I'm wearing something sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else that's going on," she told the audience, as she pointed at her baby bump.

"I'm not sure if it's working."

Suki Waterhouse announcing that she’s pregnant today at Corona Festival! 🤰🏼💕pic.twitter.com/MhZEkCJVgb — suki waterhouse archive (@bestsukiw) November 19, 2023

A source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that the couple were pregnant.

"Suki Waterhouse and Rob Pattinson are expecting their first child together. She is so happy, excited, and appreciative of this experience. Suki and Rob are adorable together," the source said.

The couple have been repeatedly dating since 2018, but only made their red carpet debut together in 2022 at the Dior Men’s Fall 2023 show in Egypt. The following year, they attended the 2023 Met Gala as an item, solidifying their status as one of Hollywood's most ridiculously good-looking couples.

The couple own a Hollywood Hills home together which they reportedly bought for $5.3 million, according to Dirt.

Feature image: Getty.