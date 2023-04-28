Robbie Williams would rather 'eat a tangerine' than have sex with his wife.

Do rich and beautiful celebrities who don't have to worry about the price of groceries, or what to cook for dinner every night, have more sex than the rest of us?

Not if you are singer Robbie Williams and his wife, actor Ayda Field, who in a joint interview this week shared they have a sort of sexless marriage.

The 49-year-old father of four said that his libido has dropped since he stopped taking testosterone to treat his depression.

“Everyone knows there’s no sex after marriage,” Williams said in an interview with The Sun.

“That's just the way it is. No sex in a marriage is only a problem if you’re on different pages; if one person wants it, and the other doesn’t; if you have different expectations or requirements."

Watch: Ask Mia Anything - Love Languages. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Robbie says that he was on testosterone for a while, but had to stop because he became addicted.

"I got these massive square shoulders and started to look like a doorman. It wasn’t a good look.

“But the sex we had when I was on testosterone was incredible; it was all the time. We were insatiable. It goes to show how into each other we really are, though, because when I was on it, we couldn’t take our hands off each other.