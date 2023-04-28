celebrity

Robbie Williams would rather 'eat a tangerine' than have sex with his wife.

Do rich and beautiful celebrities who don't have to worry about the price of groceries, or what to cook for dinner every night, have more sex than the rest of us? 

Not if you are singer Robbie Williams and his wife, actor Ayda Field, who in a joint interview this week shared they have a sort of sexless marriage. 

The 49-year-old father of four said that his libido has dropped since he stopped taking testosterone to treat his depression.

“Everyone knows there’s no sex after marriage,” Williams said in an interview with The Sun.

“That's just the way it is. No sex in a marriage is only a problem if you’re on different pages; if one person wants it, and the other doesn’t; if you have different expectations or requirements."

Watch: Ask Mia Anything - Love Languages. Post continues below.


Video via Mamamia

Robbie says that he was on testosterone for a while, but had to stop because he became addicted.

"I got these massive square shoulders and started to look like a doorman. It wasn’t a good look.

“But the sex we had when I was on testosterone was incredible; it was all the time. We were insatiable. It goes to show how into each other we really are, though, because when I was on it, we couldn’t take our hands off each other.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Spill

Demi “Always Be Fighting” Lovato

CANCELLED
ADVERTISEMENT

“I miss that. That was a fun period. Sometimes now, though, Ayda will turn to me on the sofa and say, ‘We should do sex,’ and I’m sitting there eating a tangerine and just sort of shrug. So, ya know, sometimes we try.”

In an episode of her podcast, Postcards from the Edge, Ayda blamed Robbie's snoring, differing bedtimes and their four kids, for the lack of sex.

“I don’t actually remember the last time I went to bed with Rob," the activewear designer said on the podcast in November 2022.

“When there was romance, when that happens, yes, there would be a communal sleeping place just out of physical need. But now that’s completely dead. It’s been obliterated by four kids. There is really no need to go to bed at the same time. It’s just a joint workspace now.

“I might as well make the bed like a ping-pong table and we could just play every now and then. And stray off into other corners to sleep.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While the pair are very open about the lack of sex in their relationship, Ayda says it doesn't mean they don't still love and care deeply for each other.

“I think people confuse sex for intimacy. We are always cuddling and kissing, holding hands, and touching each other when we are just watching TV on the sofa, or a movie, or whatever.

“Intimacy is the important, meaningful side of love. I have friends who feel obliged to have sex with their husbands and that must be awful.

“Me and Rob are on the same page. We are happy.”

According to sex researchers in the US, a 'sexless marriage' means having sex less than 10 times a year or not being able to recall your last sexual encounter. But with variances in libido because of different life stressors at various life stages, a sexless marriage isn't always permanent, and it doesn't always equate to a joyless union – as Robbie and Ayda describe.

For more celebrity news, listen to Mamamia's entertainment podcast The Spill. Post continues below.

Robbie and Ayda first met in 2006 on a blind date.

The singer was high on prescription drugs and has since confessed that he slept with his drug dealer shortly before Ayda arrived at his Los Angeles home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite a mostly disastrous evening, Ayda said she knew they had a connection.

In an episode of their podcast, Staying At Home With The Williamses, the former Days of Our Lives star told her husband she felt "this huge energetic expansion of the universe" when they spoke.

"It was like I'd known you my whole life and it was like someone fully and completely understood me and I understood them," she said. "It was like breathing in air for the first time."

The couple experienced a few turbulent years but eventually wed in the backyard of their LA home in August 2010.

While Robbie described it as the most incredible day of his life, he said his addictions to drugs, alcohol and sex meant he wasn't able to truly believe in their relationship until much later.

"I was in a place of shame and fear and disappointment, and I was scared," he said. "Then be responsible for somebody else's thoughts, feelings, emotions and life on top of that...

"Maybe two or three years into our marriage, then I could look back and go, 'Okay. I trust myself.'"

ADVERTISEMENT

Robbie and Ayda have four children together. 

Daughter Theodora 'Teddy' was born in 2012, followed two years later by son Charlton 'Charlie', and then Colette 'Coco' and Beau who were brought into the world via the same surrogate in 2018 and February 2020, respectively.

While Robbie was initially terrified about becoming a father, it's now his favourite role.

"You know, I did the sex, drugs and rock and roll for the longest time, and it’s a lot of fun. But then a child turns up and you go, 'Right, I’m a grownup now,'" he told The Daily Mail.

"You are looking at the universe and the universe looks back at you, and it's going 'I love you.'"

Laura Jackel is Mamamia's Family Writer. For links to her articles and to see photos of her outfits and kids, follow her on Instagram and TikTok.

Feature Image: Getty + Mamamia. 

Tags:
Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money