3 breakups, rehab and advice from Cameron Diaz: Inside Robbie Williams' 10-year marriage.

During the first 18 months of Robbie Williams' relationship with Ayda Field, the singer left her three times. Each without a word of warning.

At least once, the American actor's belongings arrived on her doorstep in a garbage bag and her car on the back of a flat-bed truck (along with the tower's bill).

Watch: That time Robbie Williams pashed Carrie Bickmore.



Video via Channel 10

But a reunion, two stints in rehab and four children later, the couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary this week.

It's a milestone they may never have reached were it not for a conversation with two Charlie's Angels at the Chateau Marmont.

This is their messy love story.

The drug dealer and the first date.

Williams and Field met in 2006 on a blind date.

The singer was high on prescription drugs at the time, and has since conceded that he slept with his drug dealer shortly before Field arrived at his Los Angeles home.

Despite a disastrous evening in which Williams "did not end up in a good way", Field said she knew, then and there, that they had a connection.

In a recent episode of their podcast, Staying At Home With The Williamses, the former Days of Our Lives star told her husband she felt "this huge energetic expansion of the universe" when they spoke.

"It was like I'd known you my whole life and it was like someone fully and completely understood me and I understood them," she said. "It was like breathing in air for the first time."

But it was anything but a fairytale.

Robbie and Ayda in 2010. Image: Getty.