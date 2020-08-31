'Rising Phoenix': Hands down the best documentary we've watched so far in 2020.

In a world void of coronavirus we would right now be into the second week of the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. The Olympics would have already wrapped up a few weeks ago.

Instead, the 4,400 athletes are sitting at home in their respective countries, watching their beloved games brought to life on screen in the new Netflix documentary Rising Phoenix.

Never has a film exploring the history of this event been more important, or poignant, as the sporting world grapples with a COVID-19 induced economic disaster.

WATCH: Check out the trailer for Rising Phoenix here.



Video via Netflix

It's why it's so important that we relive everything that brought the Paralympic Games to where it is today.

To understand it through the eyes of those who've spent their lives training for it, often in spite of great adversity.

From Russia refusing to hold the Games in 1980 because "In our country, there are no disabled people," to Rio announcing just weeks before the opening ceremony that they'd "run out of money" after spending it all on the Olympics - you watch the effects of those blows through the experiences of nine athletes who've already been through more than most.

Track and field star Tatyana McFadden spent her childhood in a Russian orphanage where she had no access to a wheelchair and was forced to walk on her hands for the first nine years of her life, before being adopted by an American family.

Tatyana was born with spina bifida and is an American-Russian Paralympian. Image: Sarah Stier/Getty. She thinks that formative experience gave her the arm strength that turned her into a 17-time medal winning racer. French sprinter and long jumper Jean-Baptiste Alaize is a survivor of the 1993 Burundi Civil War. He lost his leg in the same machete attack that killed his mother when he was only three. American archer Matt Stutzman, who was born with no arms, holds a Guiness World Record for the longest accurate shot, which he achieved by shooting the arrow with his feet. As Australian Paralympic swimmer Ellie Cole, who also features in the documentary told Mamamia's No Filter earlier this year, "when you get comments over and over for so many years (about your disability) and then you walk into a Paralympics and everybody there is looking at you in the eyes...you don't get that anywhere else." For these athletes, the Paralympics is more than just a sporting event. It's home.