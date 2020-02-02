Ellie Cole Defied Expectations

Ellie Cole lost her leg to cancer when she was just 3 years old and shortly after, her family received a list of things from the doctor that she wouldn't be able to do.

The list included things like rollerblading and riding a bike but Ellie had other plans.



Ellie doesn't remember much about losing her leg and she grew up with a family who treated her like everyone else, so she set about ticking off every single item on that doctor's list.



Since then, she has gone on to win 15 Paralympic medals in the pool, spending over half her life on the Australian swim team and she joins Mia Freedman to talk about it.