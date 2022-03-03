OPINION: Why do we still only find two types of female stomachs acceptable?

It's hard to miss all the photos and accompanying commentary of a beautiful, pregnant Rihanna in edgy maternity fashion choices.

She looks stunning, and yet in a recent interview with People Magazine she spoke about how she is "enjoying not having to cover her tummy", adding, "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

Chubby?

If Rihanna is enjoying not covering her usual tummy because she is pregnant, what hope do the rest of us have?

As much as her statement is troubling to someone 'normal' and non Rihanna-esque like me, I can relate to how she feels.

I remember enjoying my smooth round bump during the late second and early third trimester, instead of my usual lumpy and very average tummy.

While I mostly just wore stretchy tops and dresses that weren't close to Rihanna's high fashion looks during my pregnancy, I still enjoyed the freedom of not having to cover my stomach area for a change.

I felt strangely liberated wearing a cute bikini on the beach while receiving compliments for my bump, rather than hiding that whole area in my usual one-piece swimsuit.

For a brief time, I had one of the two types of female stomachs that society 'allows' us to show off: the cute, neat and covetable baby bump.

This all changed when I got further into my pregnancy and my bump became less cute, more unwieldy, and uncomfortable.

And there is no fashion magazine praise or Instagram photo carousels for having an enormous bump, angry red stretch marks, swollen ankles, or for looking 'pregnant from behind'. Just ask Kim Kardashian who copped horrendous abuse online for daring to look heavily pregnant.

Even worse than looking too pregnant however is the post birth tummy.

