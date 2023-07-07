Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are divorcing. Here's what happened during their six year marriage.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centred on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other.”

Love at first scroll.

Martin first fell head over heels for Yosef after stumbling across the artist’s Instagram page in 2015.

Martin’s follow quickly turned into a modern romance over the world wide web. “I saw his art and I went crazy because I really love what he does. Really original. And I contacted him and then I collected him,” Martin told Ellen DeGeneres in 2018.

The pair made their relationship Instagram official several months after connecting online, when the ‘She Bangs’ singer jetted to London to meet his online love face-to-face.

By 2017, the gorgeous duo were married.

"I'm a husband", Martin told E! News in 2018. "We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything."

As it stands today, the singer is worth close to $200 million.

Normalising same-sex parentage.

As a single dad, Martin welcomed his twins in 2008 via a surrogate, and then in 2018, the couple brought their first child together into the world, Lucia, and nine months later Renn arrived. The couple made it their mission to use their public profiles to normalise same-sex parentage.

“I just want to normalise families like mine,” he told Ellen, admitting that he relished in every opportunity to talk about his family and “let the world know that we're good people.”