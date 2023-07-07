Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are divorcing. Here's what happened during their six year marriage.

After six years of marriage, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have announced their divorce.
The Puerto Rican singer, 51, and 38-year-old Yosef, a Syrian-Swedish artist, made the announcement via PEOPLE this week, vowing to put their children – daughter Lucia, four, and son Renn, three – first.
Martin is also a dad to twin boys Matteo and Valentino, 14.
“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honouring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” they began the statement.