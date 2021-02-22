Four years after the death of her ex-husband, Ricki Lake is engaged.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.
Content warning: This article deals with mental health and suicide and may be triggering for some readers.
For more than a decade, Ricki Lake was one of the most recognisable faces on daytime television.
The former Hairspray actress hosted her namesake talk show from 1993 to 2004, and a reincarnated version called The Ricki Lake Show aired for a single season in 2013.
Watch: Ricki Lake talks hair loss and her relationship on the Drew Barrymore Show. Post continues below.
In the years since, she has worked on a 2014 documentary about breast milk as well as 2015 documentary Sweetening the Pill about the contraceptive pill and made a cameo in the 2016 television musical Hairspray Live!
There were a few reality TV cameos in 2018 and 2019; she was revealed to be The Raven in the US' version of The Masked Singer and also competed on The X Factor: Celebrity.
But Lake, 52, has recently had a comparatively lower profile.
This week, Lake shared some personal news: She's engaged to her partner Ross Burningham.
"Friends, I'm so so so excited to share some good news," Lake wrote on social media alongside a selfie.
"I'm engaged! This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful. I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human. Our next chapter is sure to be a good one."
The pair have been together for more than a year, according to People, after meeting through a mutual friend, but Lake only introduced him to her followers in December 2020 when she shared a couple's selfie on Instagram, writing, "LOVE."
Top Comments
Ricki Lake also made and featured in a fantastic documentary called 'The Business of Being Born' which discussed the truly, truly fucked up American system of childbirth.
She had an awful, though standard, first birth. She investigated the system through which women birth in America and found it greatly lacking. She ended up having her second baby at home with midwives, something that is shown in the documentary.