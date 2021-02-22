Four years after the death of her ex-husband, Ricki Lake is engaged.

Facebook has banned Australian publishers and users from viewing and sharing news. Here's how to find Mamamia content, no matter what.



Content warning: This article deals with mental health and suicide and may be triggering for some readers.

For more than a decade, Ricki Lake was one of the most recognisable faces on daytime television.

The former Hairspray actress hosted her namesake talk show from 1993 to 2004, and a reincarnated version called The Ricki Lake Show aired for a single season in 2013.

Watch: Ricki Lake talks hair loss and her relationship on the Drew Barrymore Show. Post continues below.

In the years since, she has worked on a 2014 documentary about breast milk as well as 2015 documentary Sweetening the Pill about the contraceptive pill and made a cameo in the 2016 television musical Hairspray Live!

There were a few reality TV cameos in 2018 and 2019; she was revealed to be The Raven in the US' version of The Masked Singer and also competed on The X Factor: Celebrity.

But Lake, 52, has recently had a comparatively lower profile.

This week, Lake shared some personal news: She's engaged to her partner Ross Burningham.

"Friends, I'm so so so excited to share some good news," Lake wrote on social media alongside a selfie.

"I'm engaged! This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful. I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human. Our next chapter is sure to be a good one."

The pair have been together for more than a year, according to People, after meeting through a mutual friend, but Lake only introduced him to her followers in December 2020 when she shared a couple's selfie on Instagram, writing, "LOVE."