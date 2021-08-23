We need to talk about millennials... and their obsession with water bottles.

A while ago, my friends and I went on a road trip.

I was the first to pile into the designated car, throwing my overnight bag in the boot while clutching in my hand the front seat essentials: my phone, my snack of choice (Harvest Snaps pea crisps - don't knock it, they're amazing) and my water bottle.

As we darted between the rest of the groups' houses, the boot filled up with bags. And the backseat filled up with humans, and their bottles.

Watch: If you want to get SUPER fancy, you can ~infuse fruit~. Post continues below video.

Each of us, as we headed north and sung loudly to 2000s bangers, took regular swigs. The playlist was the same, but unlike the road trips of yesteryear, it was actually good ol' H2o in those bottles: all cute, fashionable reusables. No repurposed plastic bottles or cheap vodka in sight.

It cemented something I'd been pondering for ages: millennial consumption of water has changed.

Hydration never seemed that important growing up.

Juice boxes were sent with primary school lunches. I remember surviving at high school without so much as a sip from the metal water fountains. At home, we drank water... but only because it was disguised by sugary, sweet cordial syrups or sachets.

Water, as in just water straight from the tap into a glass, wasn't a thing.

If you really needed it, for gym class or just because your parents diligently filled up a bottle each day and you felt obliged, it came in a plastic bottle you'd previously purchased from the supermarket, or an opaque plastic one with corporate branding you'd been given for free.

Then, somewhere along the way, drinking water changed for us.