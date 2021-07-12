"Plain nuts bore me": The no-BS fridge and pantry snacks a dietitian always has on hand.

We’ve all been there. Track pants on. Bra off. Hair in a topknot. Checking the fridge for the seventeenth time that day, yet somehow, it still hasn’t magic-ked up any snacks you actually want to eat.

Watch: Check out 'What I Eat When' with Silvia Colloca. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

Here’s how to avoid hanger with my favourite fridge and pantry snacks that do the nutritional most.

Sidenote: I like to create a snack section in my pantry and fridge, which is the first drawer/shelf I look at when opened. It has all my healthy snack options in one spot, so I don’t have to go foraging, feel like there’s nothing to eat, then end up with chocolate in hand.

Fruit.

Yes, it’s obvious but I don’t tend to eat my two serves of fruit recommended a day with my meals, so I prefer to get it with my snacks.

Personally, I find plain apples really boring, but adding nut butter makes them more interesting. Also, think beyond your usual oranges, apples and pears. Persimmons are in season right now and really delicious and sumo citrus season is coming up. If you’ve never tried them, do yourself a favour.

Top tip: Sure, a crisper will keep your fruit longer, but if you forget it even exists, then it’s going to go to waste, anyway. Put them in prime view.

Image: Supplied