The ridiculously extravagant way Miranda Kerr is now drinking her water.

I, like most people, try to drink enough water… but often fail. It’s hard. Time flies, and all of a sudden it’s midday and the only water I’ve had is in my coffee.

Except, wait no, that was milk.

Woops.

Judging by her skin, one person who successfully reaches her water quota on the daily is Miranda Kerr.

But uh, it’s apparently not plain old H2O she credits for her complexion.

You see, Miranda’s water is crystal-infused. This seems… like probably not the best use of crystals, but okay.

The model told PopSugar that she was gifted a drink bottle for her birthday. And said drink bottle had a rose quartz at the bottom. Oh.

“I actually have a rose quartz one and an amethyst and I use them all the time. You feel like you’re getting that little extra bit of love when you have your water.”

Okay.

If you too would like an extra bit of love with your water, you’re first going to need to lighten your wallet: Crystal infused drink bottles start at around $110.

Online wellness is not cheap, especially if it’s been spotted on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.