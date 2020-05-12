What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Tuesday May 12.

Less than 700 active cases Australia wide.

NSW recorded just one new case of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with 490 cases still active.

Queensland recorded zero, with 18 still active.

Victoria recorded the most in the country with seven new cases detected on Monday, with more than 118 cases still active.

Tasmania has recorded just four COVID-19 cases this month and no new infections for a fourth day in a row on Monday.

The current COVID-19 figures.

Monday saw no new cases in South Australia which has only one current active case, WA which has just seven active, Northern Territory which has two, or the ACT which has zero.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is warning, however, that complacency is the enemy as much as the virus itself.

Australia’s deputy chief medical officer is also concerned about complacency, as the country makes plans to dramatically reopen.

“We have very serious risks if overcrowding starts to occur. COVID-19 is still out there in our country,” said Michael Kidd.

He’s advising people to walk the other way if they see a crowd of people, with the 1.5 metre rule imperative as the rules are relaxed.

Morrison downplays JobKeeker speculation.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has downplayed speculation the government’s $1500 fortnightly wage subsidies could be scaled back or scrapped early.

The JobKeeper program is legislated to run for six months, but faces a review in June.

“We are six weeks into a six-month program,” Mr Morrison said.