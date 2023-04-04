'Make your bed.' Aussie renters are sharing their questionable requests from real estate agents.

A Reddit post has gained attention after a renter complained that their real estate agent told them to make their bed for inspections.

The renter received an email from their real estate agent following a routine inspection that included a demand that "The bed needs to be made".

"Good afternoon," the agent's note says. "Further to today's routine inspection, please note that there are a few things which need to be attended to. This includes: The bed needs to be made."

The tenant said they replied to the real estate agent arguing they will not make the bed for inspections and it shouldn't have been asked of them.



"Is the real estate agent your mum?" joked one commenter, while fellow renters pointed out absurd demands that have been made by their own real estate agents.

One commenter said they had experienced the same thing while renting and it "bugged the sh*t" out of them.

"I never made my bed again for rent inspections," they wrote. "The whole idea of having a totally spotless house for inspections makes me mad. I understand looking for damage but whether I've got 2 plates in the sink on inspection day shouldn't affect my lease..."

There have also been a number of stories shared about similarly weird run-ins with real estate agents.

"A couple years back my housemate had a quick nap while waiting for our inspection. Hours passed and the agent never came. The next day we got an inspection report much to our surprise. It read: 'unable to complete inspection of room as tenant [sic] was asleep in bed" with a photo of my housemate napping in bed'."

Another person wrote they had only rented once around twenty years ago and said: "We got slammed on our inspection because my bed wasn't made and my room was a mess, apparently."

"I'd gone to work at 5am and I'd left my PJs on the floor in front of the wardrobe. That was the mess."