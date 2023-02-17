Hundreds of applicants and 'rent-bidding': The reality of trying to rent a house right now.

Right now, all across the country Aussies are spending their weekends queueing in streets and shuffling in-and-out of apartments in search of a place to call home.

Thanks to Australia's rental crisis, the process of trying to find - let alone secure - an affordable place to rent has become increasingly difficult, and left many feeling exhausted and powerless.

Even those with pristine rental histories, great references, and more than enough income to support them aren't able to secure a place.

It's a frustration currently felt by many, including people like Rachel*.

"My partner and I started looking at the end of last year with no success," she told Mamamia

"We took a break over Christmas and then started again literally in the first week of January. We spent every Saturday morning schlepping around Sydney to get to open homes, looking at average yet overpriced places... the process was torture."

When they arrived, they joined queues of other hopefuls also wanting to get their foot in the door.

"One property we went to had over 120 people show up for the viewing! It looked more like a line for a festival than an open home."

