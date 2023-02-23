'Pure greed.' A Sydney council has shut down a shed advertised for $1,000 rent a month.

As the nationwide rental crisis continues, one Sydneysider has advertised their tiny tin shed as a "granny flat" for rent.

The shed, which is located in Minto in Sydney's south west, was listed for $1,000 a month rent on Facebook Marketplace.

According to 7News, 27-year-old Ben saw the listing for the shed - which features tiled floors, a shower and toilet - and reported it Campbelltown City Council in the "interest of community safety".

"It’s a $300 tin shed from Bunnings with no insulation or cooling in south-west Sydney where temperatures can reach as high as 40C," he told the publication, adding that the move is "pure greed and [an] exploitation of vulnerable people".

"I'm not the type to dob people in, but there’s a big difference between a safe granny flat that's up to code and a serious health risk like this."

Image: Facebook/Yahoo News.

Before contacting council, Ben looked up the property on the council's website and found there were no certificates that deemed the property a legal dwelling.

He was later informed by council that the owner had received a demolition notice to take effect in May.

In a statement, Campbelltown City Council told the publication, "An order to demolish the unauthorised shed was issued on the owner of the property as the shed and its location was deemed to not meet the relevant development requirements."