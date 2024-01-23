Actress, singer, and Broadway star Reneé Rapp has been in the limelight for a while now.

She was first broadly recognised for her role as Regina George in the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Mean Girls in 2019, which was unfortunately cut short because of the pandemic.

She then starred in the hit coming-of-age comedy series The Sex Lives of College Girls where she announced her departure before the series ended to pursue her music career and to reprise her role of Regina George in the new Mean Girls film.

Yet despite her rise to fame, what do you think has been the one constant in Reneé Rapp’s career? Unsolicited comments on her body.

In a recent interview on the Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best podcast, Phillips, who plays Rapp’s mum in the new Mean Girls film and her co-host Cassie St. Onge asked the actress if deciding to reprise her role as Regina George had made her nervous at any point.

“The only thing that has ever made me nervous, which I get so annoyed even admitting to because it’s so annoying that this even bothers me, is that ever since I entered the Broadway show, there’s been a lot of conversation about my body compared to Rachel McAdams body.