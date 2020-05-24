An Emmy award and Tom Cruise dating rumours: What we know about host of The Voice, Renee Bargh.

This Sunday night, The Voice is back for season nine.

And while the judges remain the same, with Delta Goodrem, Guy Sebastian, Kelly Rowland and Boy George in the red chairs, we are getting some new (ish) hosts.

After Sonia Kruger’s departure last year, it was announced that the Scottish-Australian presenter, Darren McMullen who was previously the host from 2012-2015, will be back alongside, Renee Bargh.

Renee is most commonly known as the weekend co-host and correspondent for Extra in the US, having interviewed almost every celebrity you can think of. However, there is plenty more to the 33-year-old Aussie.

Here is everything you need to know about Renee Bargh.

Renee Bargh was born in Southport, Queensland, but spent her childhood living in sunny Byron Bay.