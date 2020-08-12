The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday August 13.

Victoria flattening curve despite deadliest day.

Premier Daniel Andrews is confident Victoria's COVID-19 curve is flattening despite cases returning above 400 on Australia's deadliest day of the pandemic.

While noting Victoria's seven-day case average was falling, Andrews acknowledged the lockdown's full effects would not be known until next week.

"We all know that a week is not the life-cycle of this virus," he told reporters yesterday.

Premier Andrews says the full effect of the lockdown won't be felt for another week. Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty. "This is not precise. It's not exact because it's all dependent upon literally hundreds of millions of individual choices and decisions that each of us make every single day."

Victoria reported another 21 deaths and 410 new cases on Wednesday as tensions continued to simmer between state and federal governments over the hotel quarantine scheme.

Sixteen of those who succumbed to the virus in the 24 hours to Wednesday were in aged care.

Geelong (179 active cases), Bendigo (53) and Ballarat (22) are becoming an increasing concern to the state government despite their infection rates remaining relatively stable.

Concern in NSW over unknown virus sources.

There is concern among the NSW premier and health authorities about the increase in COVID-19 cases across the state with no known source.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian flagged NSW needs to go further in preventing the spread of the virus which includes wearing masks where social distancing cannot be guaranteed on public transport, at religious services and in supermarkets.