5 fun and easy kids' party food ideas (that adults will love too).

Allow us to help you prepare for your kid’s next birthday with these five easy to assemble recipes. Whether it’s an iso family party or a small gathering with their pals, logistics aside, at least you know the catering will be a breeze.

With some seriously delicious sprinkle sticks and a cute crocodile avocado dip, the kids will love devouring these snacks (oh, and the adults are going to want to sneak a few too.)

Prep time: 10 minutes

Serves: 5

Ingredients

5 raspberries

½ grapefruit

½ orange

4cm slice pineapple

1 kiwi fruit

10 blueberries

Method

Unwrap five wooden kebab skewers and place them on a serving platter. Wash the raspberries and blueberries and set aside. Peel the kiwifruit, pineapple, grapefruit and orange. Roughly dice each fruit into five blocks. Take a wooden kebab skewer and thread one raspberry, followed by a piece of grapefruit, a piece of orange, a piece of pineapple, a piece of kiwi and finally two blueberries. Follow the same threading process with all the remaining ingredients and skewers. Serve rainbow skewers side by side on the serving platter.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4